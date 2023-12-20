Helen Flanagan Has To Be Apart From Her Children During Christmas

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Helen Flanagan detailed her plans for Christmas, without children Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

The heartbroken former 'Coronation Street' actress will spend the festivities at home in Bolton as the kids enjoy the holidays with their dad, her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair, reports co'.

Helen, 33 and Scott, 34, went their separate ways in July 2022 after 13 years together.

The couple's kids are heading on holiday with Scott in Bath over the Christmas break and Helen has opened up about missing them on the big day, revealing her grand plans for a big winter holiday of her own to treat Matilda, Delilah and Charlie for the New Year.

"My children really miss their daddy and they're very close to their nanna, so they're going to spend Christmas with them," she told Closer.

"I won't have them for about four days. It will actually be the first Christmas that I don't have my children.”

As per co', she'll get the kids back after December 25, and take them to Bali. It comes after it was revealed that Helen is still wearing her engagement ring from her relationship with Scott - despite splitting from her footballer ex-fiance last year.

In a series of sweet Instagram snaps with her youngest, however, Helen's diamond was there for all to see as she cradled the youngster in a mirror selfie. Helen captioned her post: "My beautiful snotty toothy little gremlin. Mama's boy.”

After signing up for a dating app earlier this year, Helen recently revealed her attempts to find a new man have failed dramatically as she shared an hilarious video on TikTok. The clip saw Helen introduce "the men of 2023" to her followers - a list of past dates in her phonebook she had saved as "too obsessed with their dog" and "Ruined my mental health".

Since then, however, Helen posted a cryptic quote to Instagram in which she hinted she was "falling in love" again.

--IANS

aa/dan