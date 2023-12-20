Global Smart Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The concept of "smart packaging" comprises various packaging technologies and solutions that surpass the functionalities and attributes of traditional packaging. "Smart packaging" refers to integrating technological components into packaging systems to establish an informed connection between the product and the consumer or supply chain. Smart packaging can engage in dialogue with consumers by employing near-field communication (NFC), augmented reality (AR), or QR codes. Such packaging can provide additional product information, recipes, or promotional content when detected by a smartphone.

Market Dynamics The E-commerce Industry Drives the Global Market

In recent years, e-commerce has become an increasingly important part of global shopping. Since the advent of the Internet, the buying and selling of goods has undergone a dramatic paradigm shift, much like many other industries. Online sales have been steadily increasing due to the Internet's widespread use and quick uptake worldwide, where over five billion people are connected.

According to Statista, global retail e-commerce sales were expected to surpass 5.7 trillion USD in 2022, which will continue to soar. This value is expected to rise by 56% in the upcoming years, reaching almost USD 8.1 trillion by 2026. Thus, the growing trend of online shopping drives the demand for smart packaging, ensuring efficient transit and offering logistical solutions like real-time tracking. Moreover, customers' increasing reliance on e-commerce platforms to enjoy alluring promotions and discounts, quick home delivery, and various payment options fosters a positive market trajectory, propelling the global smart packaging market.

The introduction of New Smart Packaging Solutions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Prominent market participants implement novel smart packaging solutions to increase their market share. For instance, Sealed Air unveiled Prismiq in April 2022, which comprised an extensive array of solutions, including digital printing, smart packaging, and design services. The primary objective of Prismiq was to augment the efficacy and efficiency of the food supply chain. Prismiq is a centralized platform that facilitates packaging design and provides brand owners with a client data set that is easily accessible. It also enables brand owners to integrate and streamline all product information in a single location.

Similarly, in July 2020, Shiprocket, the preeminent e-commerce shipping and enablement platform catering to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) in India, further solidified its commitment to e-commerce enterprises of all sizes by incorporating intelligent packaging solutions into its platform. The purpose of this introduction by Shiprocket is to give organizations the ability to improve customers' overall experience by ensuring access to high-quality packaging. Such product introductions generate market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global smart packaging market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. North America's rapid expansion and strong establishment can be attributed to its burgeoning e-commerce sector. The advancement of user experiences, surveillance, and monitoring is a critical requirement of this industry, propelling the market for smart packaging. In addition, prominent innovation centers and technology sites are concentrated in North America. This gives the region a competitive edge by promoting advanced technology development and innovation, which can be integrated into smart packaging.

For instance, in August 2023, Case Western Reserve University researchers will be at the forefront of an initiative to develop "smart packaging" to monitor perishable food products in transit for pathogens, temperature fluctuations, and moisture changes. In addition to providing consumers with higher-quality food, their energy-efficient strategy may also result in cost reductions for food producers and distributors. A third of all food produced for human sustenance is wasted annually, or approximately 1.3 billion kilograms. However, this innovative method can significantly reduce spoilage, maximize cost-effectiveness, and enhance security measures for food. This is anticipated to accelerate the regional market expansion.



The global smart packaging market size was valued at

USD 33.19 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach

USD 52.82 billion by 2031 , growing at a

CAGR of 5.3%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global smart packaging market is divided into active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging.



Based on application, the global smart packaging market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, automotive, electronic goods, logistics, and personal care.

The food and beverage segment is expected to be the largest revenue contributor. North America is the most significant global smart packaging market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global smart packaging market players are 3M, BASF SE, Amcor plc, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation), Linde plc, Point Five Packaging LLC, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, WestRock Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and others.



In September 2023,

Jus de Fruits Caraïbes, a fruit juice company based in the French West Indies, formed a collaboration with Tetra Pak, an esteemed AIPIA member and a global leader in food processing and packaging, to develop an engaging and interactive connected packaging experience. In October 2023,

Carlton Packaging introduced a novel'smart' pallet wrapping technology, WrapX,

that incorporates smart features, aiming to enhance safety, convenience, and efficiency throughout its utilization.



