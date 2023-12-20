Data validates yearly inflation rates at 2.4 percent last month

(MENAFN) In accordance with a scrutiny published on Friday, yearly Eurozone consumer inflation last month was verified at 2.4 percent, reaching the lowest point since July two years ago.

As a statistics agency illustrated, the twelve-monthly rise in consumer prices alleviated for seven straight months, after the year-on-year increase in October.



The price tag of energy dropped by 11.5 percent in November from 2022, a minor hastening from October’s 11.2 percent dip.



Food prices augmented at a reduced speed, 6.9 percent, compared to the previous year, dropped from 7.4 percent from the preceding month.



Annual consumer inflation in the European Union reduced from 3.6 percent in October to 3.1 percent as data presented.



The minimum annualized rates were found in Belgium (minus 0.8 percent), Denmark (0.3 percent), and Italy (0.6 percent), while the maximum was in Czech Republic (8 percent), Hungary (7.7 percent), and Slovakia and Romania (both 6.9 percent).



The review validated that per month, the Eurozone’s consumer price index decreased quicker than the originally anticipated 0.6 percent.



Energy prices dropped by 2.2 percent from October to November, while food prices grew by 0.3 percent.



