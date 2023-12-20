Lewis Hamilton condemns FIA’s investigation into Toto Wolf

(MENAFN) Mercedes’ celebrity driver Lewis Hamilton on Friday made a strike at the battle of interest investigation opened, which was later shut by motor sport’s overseeing authority, the FIA, into the crew’s manager Toto Wolff and his wife Susie.



Hamilton censured at a press conference in Azerbaijan a “disappointing week”, where "the governing body of our sport has sought to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we ever had in our sport, Susie Wolff, without questioning, without any evidence".



The record holder of Formula One World Championship said that it was an "unacceptable situation" and that the FIA had basically settled for contentment to shut the issue by stating "'I'm sorry' at the end".



On Thursday, the FIA declared that a fleeting investigation had come to an end into a possible issue of interest thought to be center on the Wolffs.



The federation stated: "The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual”.



The investigation was initiated on Tuesday after disclosures by Business F1 that team managers involved in F1 had uttered worries about whether or not Toto Wolff and his wife had been capable of trading information that should have remained discreet.



Susie Wolf is managing director of the F1 Academy, her competitor is run by FOM, the firm which owns the commercial rights to the contest, while her husband is the CEO of Mercedes.

Susie Wolf tweeted on Friday: "When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: 'Is that it?'... What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better."



On the same day, Mercedes's authorized twitter account posted on behalf of its manager: "When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: 'Is that it?'... What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better."



Wednesday evening, one day post the declaration of the investigation, the nine different teams involved in F1 expressed their backing of the Wolffs, mentioning that they had "not made any complaint to the FIA".





