Thomas Muller renews contract with Bavarians

(MENAFN) Bayern Munich declared on Tuesday that Thomas Muller renewed his agreement with the German Bundesliga club.



The experienced forward player will remain with the team until the 30th of June, 2025, as mentioned by the club.



"I’m happy my journey at FC Bayern is continuing," said the 34-year-old. "I want to play my part in us remaining successful, both as a team and the whole club. It’s important to me to be a foundation and to help steer the team in the right direction. I want to excite our fans with goals, helping create goals, my love of the game, my passion for football – and hopefully with many more titles."



Accompanied by the two UEFA UCL trophies and two FIFA Club World Cups, Muller also accomplished 12 Bundesliga cups with the Bavarians.



He also scored 45 goals in 126 games for his national team and helped them secure the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



