Delivery robots market size anticipates USD30 billion hit by 2030

(MENAFN) As per a newsletter, the scope of delivery robots’ division is predicted to reach USD30 billion by the end of this decade.



Esteemed at USD 4 billion in 2022, the delivery robots market capacity is forecasted to rise to USD14 billion this year, as a US-based research report illustrated.



North America is most likely to have the biggest market share in the delivery robots market, subsequent to Europe due to their big and innovative technology sector.



Co-founder of Saha Robotik, Murat Ayranci, a Turkish robotics firm, recognized robots as devices that are automated to perform specific tasks automatically.



He mentioned that these AI-driven and completely self-directed delivery robots are presently being used "in the manufacturing industry, but also in service, health care, food, beverages, and many other areas" to "automate repetitive, worthless labor."



Ayranci stressed that the unemployment worries ascending from the globalization of robots and stated that making the labor force effectual with robots is a "sociological transformation."

He then noted that with the incorporation of AI, the fields where extremely progressive robots are used today are positively impacted, while industries without them are nowhere close to its level of productivity.



Bearing in mind the difficulties that these independent robots could result in, Ayranci confirmed that needed safety measure are being implemented.



