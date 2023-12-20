(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt was the most downloaded camping app in 2023, maintaining its position as the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos, and reviews. According to information from data, The Dyrt was downloaded nearly a million times in 2023, steadily outpacing all other dedicated camping apps throughout the peak summer camping season and more than doubling the total downloads of its nearest competitor.

The Dyrt is the Most Downloaded Camping App of 2023

Continue Reading

"Heading into the year, campers reported having a harder time finding an available campsite than ever before, so we raced to launch new features that make it easier to find camping," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Campers really responded, and it's great to see that in these download numbers."

In 2023, The Dyrt was recognized by Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards and ranked on the Inc. 5000

for a second year in a row. Uproxx named it the "Best App for Finding Camp Spots ," and The New York Times included it on its list of "extremely useful" apps for visiting national parks. Outdoors named The Dyrt the No. 1 on its "Best Apps for Adventurers," PC Mag

recognized The Dyrt among "The Best Travel Apps for 2023," and Thrillist dubbed it one of "The Most Useful Apps Every Traveler Should Download."

Driving this growth and recognition is a series of new features The Dyrt rolled out for its paid subscribers, adding to the advanced maps and discounts on camping that come with the $36-per-year subscription. New The Dyrt PRO features launched in 2023 include:



Maps of

19,000 overnight parking, dump station and water station locations

-

the largest U.S. database in existence for these crucial RV facilities

Curated collection of

5,000 car-accessible free camping locations The

Dyrt Alerts to help campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds

The Dyrt's iOS and Android apps were downloaded a combined 967,000 times in 2023, far more than any other app dedicated entirely to camping. The Dyrt nearly surpassed the app downloads for rec (1.1 million), the U.S. government's centralized reservation system, which allows users to make camping reservations on public lands, in addition to purchasing day passes and parking.

"We strive to be the essential app for all types of campers," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "As camping continues to grow, we're grateful to The Dyrt's camping community for their dedication to contributing reviews, photos and information that make the outdoors more accessible."

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 12 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all.

Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt