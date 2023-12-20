Akoya To Participate At 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be participating in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Brian McKelligon, CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. PT.
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Akoya website at .
About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCyclerTM, PhenoImagerTM Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit .
