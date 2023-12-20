(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Beau Kelley, CEO of diversified real estate holding company Mountain Top Properties Inc. (OTC: MTPP) , and Joseph Kelley, CEO of full service real estate management company On Site Builder Construction Co. Inc.

To begin the interview, Beau Kelley introduced Mountain Top Properties and its business model.

“This company is really focused on two main sectors, which are real estate/real property development and property technology,” Beau Kelley said.“We see that the property technology side of things is really a massive, growing opportunity to be able to expedite finance and payment methods and shipping routes and so many things that we can help out from a logistics standpoint. On the real estate side, this has been an opportunity that my father and I have talked about for a long time – bringing the capital markets opportunities into his building business.”

Joseph Kelley then discussed On Site Builder Construction and its history.

“We're approaching our 45th year building in the Hamptons. I've had the pleasure to work with some of the most renowned designers, interior designers and architects, building a custom home portfolio... Our houses have been highlighted in many publications and social media contacts and magazines and so forth. We have always had a tremendous reputation of building on time and on budget, even in the very high-end market.”

Beau Kelley then provided some insight into the real estate market of the Hamptons.

“The real estate market here is already a very well-known, high-end market... and there are not enough of these high-end homes available on the market to satisfy demand. So, although there are some opportunities to be able to redevelop existing projects, there are fantastic opportunities in ground-up homes. What we do is identify the lot and the area that we want to be in – waterfront and water view are really the premium areas to be. We're really looking forward to being able to get going with two or three projects in the new year, because we see that being just a fantastic way to build shareholder value and partner value over time.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith, CEO Beau Kelley of Mountain Top Properties Inc. and CEO Joseph Kelley of On Site Builder Construction Co. Inc. to learn more about the history of Mountain Top Properties.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit .

