Organic Remedies Honors U.S. Veterans Laid To Rest At Pennsylvania Military Cemeteries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Wreaths Across America Fundraising Campaign Generates Sponsorship of More Than 3,700 Wreaths

CARLISLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, raised more than $32,000 in support of Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit that purchases live Remembrance wreaths for veterans laid to rest at national and state military cemeteries. The funds raised sponsored more than 3,700 wreaths for veterans' graves at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, and Philadelphia National Cemetery.

The company's WAA six-week fundraising campaign included a strong grassroots effort through letters and calls to donors and cash donations collected at Organic Remedies' dispensaries across the state. In addition, Organic Remedies contributed a portion of the proceeds of select OR brand products, available in medical marijuana dispensaries across PA.

“I am so proud of our entire OR team for getting behind this noble cause,” said Organic Remedies CEO Mark Toigo.“We understand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans have made to preserve our freedom. It is heartwarming to see the passion we all have to honor and remember those who gave their lives for our country. We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to our vendor partners, grower/processor partners, and especially our loyal patients for their overwhelming support throughout this campaign.”

Not only did Organic Remedies support WAA through fundraising efforts, but also through encouraging employees and patients to attend National Wreaths Across America Day, Sat. Dec. 16, to place Remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans at the three cemeteries. Through OR's efforts, 334 volunteers registered through the company's website to attend the ceremony and lay wreaths on veterans' graves. When each wreath is placed, the service member's name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, and York. For more information, visit

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit .

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at