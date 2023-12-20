Manchester City reaches World Cup Final after 3-0 win against Urawa Reds

(MENAFN) Champions of English Premier League Manchester City score a 3-0 win against Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday to get to this year’s FIFA Club World Cup final.



The English team controlled the game from the first minute but could only score their first goal just one minute into extra time of the first half, when the opponent’s Norwegian defender Marius Hoibraten scored his own goal.



City’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic elevated the score to 2-0, seven minutes into the second half. Portuguese midfielder Bernando Silva secured their win by scoring the third goal on the 59th minute.



Man City will face Brazilian team Fluminense in the final on Friday as they aim to secure their first FIFA Club World Cup trophy, at the same day Urawa Red Diamonds will go against Egyptian club Al Ahly in the third-place playoff.



MENAFN20122023000045016186ID1107633340