China Code: A Riveting Dark Comedy Thriller By Acclaimed Author

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mathematical Mastery Meets Espionage in a Deadly Game of Intellect and Intrigue.

USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the gripping new release, "China Code ," readers are plunged into a world where mathematics, espionage, and street savvy collide. This darkly comic thriller introduces Bernie Weber, a young math prodigy on the cusp of solving the Riemann Hypothesis, a problem that holds the key to breaking China's sophisticated cryptology. As Weber's discovery draws near, a team of Chinese Communist assassins lands in America with a deadly agenda: to ensure Weber never completes his work.In a twist of fate, the CIA's protection plan falters, leaving only Agent Audrey Knapp to shield Weber. Faced with overwhelming odds, Knapp employs an unconventional strategy: enlisting the Black and Latino gangs of Milwaukee to form an unexpected line of defense. This alliance sets the stage for a surprising and action-packed confrontation."China Code" is not just a thriller; it's a commentary on loyalty, ingenuity, and the unexpected alliances that form in times of crisis. The novel expertly weaves dark humor with edge-of-the-seat action, creating a narrative that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.The author, Mathew Flynn , renowned for his ability to blend action with intellectual depth, has previously penned two other thrilling novels: "Milwaukee Jihad" and "Confessions of a Church Lawyer." Both works showcase his talent for creating compelling narratives that are rich in detail and surprise."Milwaukee Jihad" takes readers on a gripping journey through the complexities of modern terrorism, while "Confessions of a Church Lawyer" offers a revealing look at the moral dilemmas faced by those at the intersection of faith and legality. Each book, like "China Code," is a testament to the author's skill in crafting stories that are as informative as they are entertaining."China Code" is available now in bookstores and online. Readers are invited to immerse themselves in this thrilling world where math, morality, and survival intersect in the most unexpected ways.

Matthew Flynn

China Code

...