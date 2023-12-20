USD/JPY Forecast: Recovers, Waiting For The Bank Of Japan

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Monday's trading session, the US dollar saw a modest recovery against the Japanese yen.

This movement could be interpreted as an effort to stabilize or, more significantly, as a preparation for the upcoming announcement from the Bank of Japan. Many investors have successfully shorted this currency pair, especially following the Federal Reserve's decision to yield to Wall Street's preference for lower-cost money.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

This shift has placed some downward pressure on the US dollar. However, the prevailing question now revolves around the Bank of Japan's intentions regarding interest rate normalization. With indications of a potential policy shift in the next 24 hours, market participants are closely watching, though past hints at rate changes have led to disappointment Could Move Markets Massively

If the Bank of Japan fails to meet expectations this time, it could significantly undermine the credibility of the central bank, similar to what might be observed in the American context. In such a scenario, the USD/JPY pair might experience a rally. However, the more significant market movements are anticipated in other currency pairs, such as AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, and GBP/JPY. These pairs involve central banks that have not indicated any imminent easing of monetary policies. Many traders might use the USD/JPY chart as a gauge for trading the Japanese yen, even if they do not directly trade this specific pair.

Looking at technical indicators, there is the 200-Day EMA positioned near the ¥144 level, and a clear support is evident near the ¥141 level. The market is fluctuating around these areas, and a longer-term trend line is becoming increasingly significant. However, before any firm trading decisions can be made, it is crucial to wait for the Bank of Japan's announcement. Additionally, with the year drawing to a close, liquidity concerns are also prevalent.

The actions of central banks worldwide have significantly impacted the global monetary system. As these policies unfold, the consequences are becoming more evident in the currency markets. The current situation highlights the complex interplay between central bank policies, investor expectations, and currency market dynamics. Traders are thus advised to closely monitor these developments, especially in light of the upcoming announcement from the Bank of Japan, which could be a pivotal moment for currency markets, particularly for pairs involving the Japanese yen.





Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.