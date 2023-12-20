Appeal To Keep The Banks Of Loch Lomond Looking Bonnie

(MENAFN- Pressat) Everyone loves Loch Lomond. Its principal access, the A82, is under huge pressure simply because the loch is so beautiful and because it is so accessible from Scotland's Central belt. Annually, carrying 6 million vehicles, it is also the gateway to the country's first and foremost National Park as well as to Argyll and the West Highlands.

In the spring of 2021, with the help of Green Recovery funding, the Friends of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs co-ordinated a hugely successful visitor management project on a partnership basis with local community and tourism business groups and with the support of landowners and agencies. This project to promote more responsible tourism comprised of a seasonal village warden service covering Arrochar and Tarbet, temporary toilets at Duck Bay and Arrochar (supplied by Honeywagon Co) and the siting of 20 bins in laybys along the busy 13-mile tourist corridor between Arden and Tarbet. In May 2022 the“Adopt a Bonnie Banks Bin Scheme” was launched and this innovative scheme has continued throughout 2023, making a huge difference to the overall appearance of the busy stretch of the A82 with circa 20 tons of litter uplifted each year and the result being that people now treat the area with more respect.

The Friends would like to thank the National Park Authority, Luss Estates, and local businesses - namely The Lodge on Loch Lomond, Duck Bay Hotel & Restaurant, Cruise Loch Lomond, Forest Holidays, Lochs & Glens Hotels, Sweeney's Cruises and The Slanj Bar & Restaurant for sponsoring the Bonnie Banks Bin scheme this year.

The Friends are looking to assemble a funding package to continue the scheme during 2024 and are delighted that several of this year's sponsors have already pledged support again. The cost to run the bin scheme is anticipated to be £35,000 - £40,000 and more sponsors are needed in order to reach this funding goal. The Friends would like to appeal to individuals and businesses who are interested in participating in the scheme by sponsoring a bin to contact them at ... or by calling Jennifer, their Project Support Officer on 07496 433134. The Friends would be delighted to have your support in helping to keep the banks of Loch Lomond looking bonnie!