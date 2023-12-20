La Liga plans on releasing audio tapes between referees, VAR room

(MENAFN) The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have come to an agreement to begin disclosing audio conversations between the on-ground referees and the referees in the VAR room, starting next year.



A news release on Tuesday stated that the plan would be implemented on match day 20 and 22 of the Spanish League, which will be on the 12th and 15th of January.



The news mentioned: "This initiative opens a new phase of collaboration and cooperation between the RFEF, the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), and LALIGA, to make refereeing in professional football and the competitions more transparent"



The statement also stated the step will enrich fan experience and augment viewers’ empathy towards referees and their decisions, therefor "improving the competitions as a whole."



It then added: "In the coming days, both the RFEF and La Liga will provide more information and explanatory materials on social networks to help fans and the media understand how this new approach will work."



