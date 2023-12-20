Bengaluru Man Who Strangulated Mother To Death Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) A Bengaluru court on Wednesday sentenced a man who killed his mother to life imprisonment.
65th City Civil and Sessions Court Judge M.S. Kalpana announced the sentence for convict Sharath Kumar.
The incident was reported from the limits of Srirampura police station in Bengaluru on June 13, 2018. Sharath Kumar had quarrelled with his mother Katyayini over sale of property and strangled her to death. Later, he tried to tamper with the evidence and attempted to mislead the police during the investigation.
