Vittoria Chocolates Unwraps A Symphony Of Flavours

Vittoria Chocolates, a single-origin artisanal chocolate, proudly announces its distinguished product line's launch of three new delectable flavours. Since its inception in 2022, Vittoria Chocolates has passionately crafted single-origin bean-to-bar ethical chocolates, with a mission to bring 'Vittoria' (Italian for victory) to local farmers affected by the post-pandemic and economic challenges in Sri Lanka.

Originally recognised for its dark chocolate range, featuring 70% Dark Chocolate, 85% Intense Dark Chocolate, and 70% Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, Vittoria Chocolates now expands its repertoire to captivate a broader audience with a new milk and dark chocolate range. The Milk Chocolate, 55% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt offerings boast an elevated taste experience, characterised by sweetness, smoothness, and a velvety palate, all achieved through the exclusive use of 100% Pure Cocoa Butter.

Committing to ethical and sustainable practices, Vittoria Chocolates remains steadfast in paying fair prices to local cocoa bean farmers. The company pioneers a meticulous Bean-to-Bar process and seeks to revolutionise food ethics and sustainability within the Sri Lankan chocolate industry. Their products are sourced from farms in the Uva province and crafted with a focus on healthy eating, superior taste, and texture. The company envisions supporting local cacao farmers while encouraging and assisting them in enhancing the quality of domestic cocoa beans.

Founder and CEO Thisura Goonawardena underscores the unique qualities of Sri Lankan cocoa beans and the challenges faced by local farmers. The company pays farmers more than double the market price, ensuring ethical practices and sustainability. Thisura states,“We make great products because we care about where our ingredients come from, how our people are treated, and every decision we make is based on creating the finest chocolate bars. We're thrilled to introduce our expanded chocolate collection featuring three new flavours. Crafted with a premium blend of Ceylon cocoa and a touch of Ghana cocoa for a unique flavour profile, these chocolates also include cocoa butter for a silky and creamy texture. To enhance the aftertaste and aroma, we've added a hint of vanilla and hazelnut to our milk chocolate.”

Vittoria Chocolates' new chocolate bar range aligns with the growing demand, following the success of its dark chocolate offerings. The brand celebrates the best of Sri Lankan cocoa, presenting home-grown flavours that showcase the rich diversity of the region. The single-origin bean-to-bar chocolate-making process at Vittoria involves meticulous steps from cacao cultivation to production, ensuring the finest flavours and quality. Roasted at medium to lower temperatures, the chocolates reveal distinctive fruity, nutty, and floral notes, unique to their origin.

Vittoria Chocolates takes pride in its distinctive and sustainable packaging, narrating the brand's story and production process. Each chocolate bar undergoes a detailed bean-to-bar process, starting with harvesting and fermenting, followed by roasting, grinding, tempering, and quality control.

To achieve perfection, Vittoria utilizes Italian machinery for tempering, ensuring a smooth and creamy texture. The newly launched chocolate bars are available for purchase directly via the website or at select locations, including Baguette French Bakery & Cafe, Cafe Kumbuk, Park Street Gourmet, Gusta Sri Lanka, and Daraz and will be available soon at Cargill's Food City and Spar supermarket. For more information about Vittoria Chocolates please call or WhatsApp their hotline at +94774500060.



