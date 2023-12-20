Newswire Named Leader In Press Release Distribution In G2's Winter 2024 Report

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Newswire , an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, is proud to announce it earned 27 badges in G2's Winter 2024 report.

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community's knowledge to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business.

For nearly 20 years, Newswire has provided companies around the world with services to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time such as Press Release Distribution, Press Release Optimizer, Media Database, Media Pitching, Media Monitoring and Media Rooms.

"At Newswire, we value our customers' feedback and use their insights as fuel to enhance our press release distribution services," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We take great pride in the work we do and earning these 27 badges in G2's Winter 2024 report is a testament to that."

For G2's Winter 2024 report, Newswire proudly earned 27 badges including:



Best Usability -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Easiest Setup -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Best Meets Requirements -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Easiest to Use -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Best Relationship -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Best Results -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Easiest Admin -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Leader -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Leader -- Americas Press Release Distribution and Media and Influencer Targeting

Small-Business Leader -- Americas Press Release Distribution and Media and Influencer Targeting

Mid-Market Leader -- Americas Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable -- Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable -- Small Business Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable -- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Leader -- Small Business Press Release Distribution, PR Analytics, and Media and Influencer Targeting

Leader -- Press Release Distribution, Media and Influencer Targeting, and Media Monitoring

High Performer -- Enterprise Press Release Distribution

High Performer -- Small Business Americas PR Analytics and Media Monitoring

High Performer -- Americas PR Analytics and Media Monitoring

Momentum Leader -- Press Release Distribution

High Performer -- Mid-Market PR Analytics

High Performer -- Mid-Market Americas PR Analytics and Media and Influencer Targeting

High Performer -- PR Analytics

Easiest to do Business With -- Small Business Media Monitoring

Easiest Setup -- Small Business Media Monitoring

High Performer -- Small Business Media Monitoring Users Love Us

To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services, visit newswire .

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit .

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct (NYSE American:ISDR), a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View the original press release on newswire.