3 Tips For Leaders Who Want To Reconcile Boomers, Millennials, And Gen Z And Promote A More Inclusive Environment For All Generations

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at SumUp, lists initiatives that leaders can take to create an inclusive intergenerational space in companies

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / For decades, the professional world has seen the arrival of new generations, each with its own beliefs, attitudes, and worldviews. However, despite Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z being born in different moments of society and growing up in a world with different values and constant change, it is the role of managers to reconcile differences and seek a safe environment for everyone.



SumUp - Diversity

Companies should seek an ideal level of flexibility to create a more inclusive environment

Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at SumUp, a global financial technology company, lists three initiatives that leaders can take to create an inclusive intergenerational space in companies:

1. Overcoming the generation gap

To prevent slipping into stereotype traps, it is critical to eliminate preconceptions connected with each age. Boomers aren't all opposed to change, millennials aren't all enamored with technology, and Generation Z isn't simply about social media.

Deconstructing also entails acknowledging that a CEO may be in their 20s and still hold the same level of authority as a CEO who is in their 50s. Companies must incorporate this new paradigm into their strategy.

2. Creating a flexible and caring environment

According to a study by CIPD, 71% of workers consider a flexible work pattern important when considering a new role, while 69% value the ability to work remotely.

On the other hand, older people value more secure and stable work environments.

Companies should seek an ideal level of flexibility: they need to be understanding of absences caused by taking care of children or parents, for example, as well as encourage visits to the office: working physically in the same environment facilitates the coexistence of different generations, and strengthens the company's culture.

3. Promoting diversity and inclusion

Diversity goes far beyond generational differences. It also encompasses a variety of origins, genders, religions, sexual identities or orientations, and disabilities. By celebrating these differences, we create an environment where everyone is valued for who they are.

Companies need to engage in the search for diverse talent, not only to meet legal requirements but also to reap the tangible benefits of a multi-cultural and multi-generational team. Companies whose management teams focus on diversity are 19% more innovative than average, according to a study made by the Boston Consulting Group.

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the U.S., SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

For more information, please visit .

Contact Information:

Adriano Lira

PR Manager, US

[email protected]

5511983918632

SumUp PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE: SumUp

View the original press release on newswire.