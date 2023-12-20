Medical Tourism To Develop In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
TABIB plans to cooperate with foreign countries to develop
medical tourism in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Vugar Gurbanov, executive director of TABIB, mentioned that
preliminary plans for cooperation with many foreign countries
regarding the development of medical tourism in the country have
been prepared and discussions have been held. There were
negotiations with tourism companies and institutions of many
countries.
"We want that if citizens used to apply to foreign countries for
medical services, these opportunities will be created in
Azerbaijan. First of all, we are thinking of implementing the
medical tourism service through the New Clinic. Because this
medical institution is suitable both in terms of conditions,
equipment, and provision of medical services. We will see the
results for next year.
Also, from next year, most of our doctors abroad will continue
their service in Azerbaijan's health care," he added.
