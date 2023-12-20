TABIB Reports 4.8 Million Citizens Received Medical Service In Jan-Nov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Executive Director of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov said at the reporting event dedicated to the 5-year activity of the organisation that since the beginning of 2023, medical institutions under TABIB have provided services to 4.8 mln citizens, Azernews reports.

"In January-November 2023, medical centres under the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TABİB) provided services to 4.8 mln citizens."

According to Vugar Gurbanov, this figure totaled 4.4 mln people during the same period last year.

"The total number of visits to the country's medical institutions in the first 11 months of 2023 was 20.3 mln, while in 2022 - 16.3 mln. 63.9 mln medical services (55.3 mln outpatients and 8.6 mln inpatients) were provided to citizens during this period, while in 2022 - 40.2 mln (33.9 mln outpatient, 6.3 mln inpatients)," Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov added that in January-November 2023, the number of laboratory services provided totaled 23.4 mln (19.6 mln outpatient, 3.8 mln inpatients), while in the same period of 2022, the figure was 10.7 mln (8.2 mln outpatient, 2.5 mln inpatient).

"In the first 11 months of 2023, 338,000 surgical operations were carried out, while in January-November 2022 - 296,000," Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov also noted that 59 percent of medical services rendered since the beginning of the year were provided in the regions, where equipment worth AZN 54 mln was purchased for medical institutions.

"The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance has purchased medical equipment worth more than AZN 54 mln for medical centers subordinated to the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TABİB) in 2022-2023."

According to the executive director, the equipment in question is for instrumental examinations and complex surgical operations.

Hurbanov noted that TABIB has 3,046 medical institutions, of which 2,834 are primary healthcare institutions, 202 are specialised medical institutions, and 10 are republican medical institutions.

The head of TABIB said that the laboratories of 78 medical institutions have been completely renovated within the framework of the laboratory standardisation project.