Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Seven Medals In London

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani female gymnasts have brought home seven medals, including six golds and one silver, at the Winter Stars international tournament held in London.

Nilay Guliyeva, Alsu Abdullayeva and Roya Alikishiyeva secured the ball gold medals, while Evelin Yoshpa and Maya Kozachuk grabbed the hoop gold ones, Azernews reports. At the same time, Kozachuk and Alikishiyeva took first and second places, respectively.

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnasts achieved a brilliant victory at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships held in Birmingham, UK.

The gymnasts Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Samira Huseynova, and Ayan Shabanova won silver medals in the women's synchronised program within the world-age group competition.

This result is the first achievement in the world-age group competition in the history of Azerbaijan gymnastics in the synchronised program among women.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Malkin has achieved a historic victory in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.

He became the first national gymnast to win first place in individual tumbling competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.