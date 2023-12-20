Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Seven Medals In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani female gymnasts have brought home seven medals,
including six golds and one silver, at the Winter Stars
international tournament held in London.
Nilay Guliyeva, Alsu Abdullayeva and Roya Alikishiyeva secured
the ball gold medals, while Evelin Yoshpa and Maya Kozachuk grabbed
the hoop gold ones, Azernews reports. At the same
time, Kozachuk and Alikishiyeva took first and second places,
respectively.
Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnasts achieved a brilliant victory at
the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships held in Birmingham,
UK.
The gymnasts Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Samira
Huseynova, and Ayan Shabanova won silver medals in the women's
synchronised program within the world-age group competition.
This result is the first achievement in the world-age group
competition in the history of Azerbaijan gymnastics in the
synchronised program among women.
Meanwhile, Mikhail Malkin has achieved a historic victory in the
history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.
He became the first national gymnast to win first place in
individual tumbling competitions.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107633186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.