Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Holds Conference On Media Literacy

The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan has held a conference
on Media Literacy.
According to Azernews , the conference was
attended by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency
Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security Ilgar Musayev, as well as
heads of media entities operating in Azerbaijan, media
representatives, and volunteers from several state bodies.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Executive Director of the
Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov noted that media reforms
carried out in Azerbaijan serve both to support professional media
and to create a healthy media environment.
In his speech, he also noted that so far, the agency has
organised several educational events on the topic of media literacy
of young people in the regions of Azerbaijan.
"Also, various seminars with the participation of profile
experts from Europe have been organised during this period," the
executive director stressed.
A. Ismayilov touched upon the increasing number of cases of
disinformation in the current global information era.
"This, in turn, implies the importance of such measures and
educational work in the direction of media literacy. We believe
that media literacy will have the best impact on protecting people
from harmful aspects of the new media environment," he said.
Ilgar Musayev, head of the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security (SSISIS), spoke about the
importance of raising awareness of possible cyberattacks amid the
increasing number of units on social networks.
"The State Service regularly conducts monitoring in the
information system of state bodies as well as assessments in the
direction of their security. In this regard, I can say that during
the current year, the sending of more than 1 million, 400 thousand
malicious e-mails to state bodies and their employees was
prevented," Musayev said.
At the end of the speeches, the presentation of the Media
Literacy platform took place.
Head of Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning Department
of Media Development Agency Lyaman Iskenderova mentioned that the
website platform consists of 5 sections and 10 subsections.
After the presentation, Feyza Gizlogider, Deputy Head of the
Human Resources and Education Department of the High Council of
Radio and Television of Turkiye, gave an extensive lecture on the
topic of "Remaining a Trace of What We Observe".
The conference continued with a panel session.
