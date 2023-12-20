President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Khojavand, Khojaly Districts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have made a trip to the Khojavand and Khojaly
districts.
The head of state and the First Lady visited the Girmizi Bazar
settlement of the Khojavand district, the“Chinar sacred place”
monument complex in the village of Shikh Dursun and the Shushakend
village of the Khojaly district.
