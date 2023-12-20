               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Khojavand, Khojaly Districts


12/20/2023 8:10:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have made a trip to the Khojavand and Khojaly districts.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavand district, the“Chinar sacred place” monument complex in the village of Shikh Dursun and the Shushakend village of the Khojaly district.

MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107633183

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search