Azerbaijani PM Meets Turkish Vice-President

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkish Vice
President Cevdet Yilmaz, who is on an official visit to the
country, on December 20, Azernews reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting highlighted
the importance of the official visit of the Turkish Vice President
in terms of further strengthening good neighbourly and brotherly
relations between the two countries.
Special attention was paid to the efforts of Presidents Ilham
Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the comprehensive development of
strategic partnerships and alliances.
It was noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Turkey have
always supported each other.
It was underlined that trade and economic cooperation have very
high dynamics. Last year, the volume of mutual trade totaled about
6 billion US dollars, showing a 25% growth. In the first 11 months
of the current year, the growth was 33 percent.
The sides discussed issues related to the expansion of
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in agriculture, humanitarian,
educational, tourism, and other spheres.
