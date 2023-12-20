Houthi Attacks Arising New Crisis For Economy: Major Companies Avoid Seaways

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The tension in the Red Sea, caused by Iran-backed Yemen's
Houthis, continues. On Tuesday, Houthis announced that, despite all
attempts by the USA, they would stop attacking ships linked to
Israel.
"Even if the United States succeeds in mobilising the entire
world, our operations will not cease until the genocide in Gaza
stops," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official, said in a
post on X on Tuesday.
On the other hand, as one of the main international transport
routes passes through the region, the tension concerns the whole
world. Just 2 years ago, when the Panamanian-flagged container ship
Ever Given in 2021 ran aground in the Suez Channel, prices in the
world market rose. Many think that the world can face a similar
problem again. British energy giant bp has already announced that
it will avoid the Red Sea and reroute through Africa. Several
international companies issued similar statements. It is worth
noting that roughly 12 percent of global trade passes through the
Red Sea, which connects to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez
Canal. Houthi attacks have effectively rerouted a significant
portion of trade by forcing freight companies to sail around
Africa, and of course, they impose higher costs and delays for
energy, food, and consumer goods deliveries.
The crisis in the Suez Canal in 2021 was solved rapidly and did
not last too long. However, many believe that the Houthi crisis in
the Red Sea differs from the above-said one and can protract for an
unknown time because the present crisis is being caused
deliberately by an armed group. How long can it last, and what will
be the consequences?
The British journalist and expert on energy issues, Neil Watson,
in a comment for Azernews , noted that it is
difficult to predict exactly how long the Houthi drone and missile
attacks on shipping in the Red Sea will continue, but the actions
of the Yemeni-based, Iranian-backed rebels are umbilically
connected to the situation in Gaza and the Hamas-Israel conflict.
He said that Houthis are deliberately targeting Israeli or
Israeli-connected ships.
"Just a few hours ago, the US announced a 10-nation force to
counter the attacks, and the coalition will include Bahrain,
Canada, France, Italy, and the UK, according to US Defence
Secretary Lloyd Austin. This may dissuade them from continuing this
aggressive activity, but Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi
official and spokesperson, told Al Jazeera on Monday that the group
would confront any US-led coalition in the Red Sea. Also, numerous
Arab nations are expected to join the coalition, including Egypt,
Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, which want to keep the Red Sea open.
However, ultimately, a de-escalation in the Hamas-Israeli conflict
is the only way past the impasse," Watson noted.
He added that at least 12 shipping companies, including the
Italian-Swiss giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French
CMA CGM, and Danish AP Moller-Maersk, have suspended transit
through the Red Sea due to safety concerns. On Monday, BP became
the latest firm to announce it would avoid the waters. Inevitably,
this re-routing will cause a hike in the costs of oil and all
commodities, as logistics costs and shipping times will escalate
exponentially.
He also touched on the safety issues on the trade route in the
Indian Ocean basin, such as private attacks, Houthis, and so
on.
"The main issue is the lack of cohesion in and between the East
and West at the present time and the mercenary nature of pirates,
Houthi rebels, and others engaged in such activities. If countries
worked together more effectively to combat such attacks and piracy
and shared information more readily, these people would not take
such risks for greed or as proxies of pariah regimes. However, the
world is becoming polarised, and these groups capitalise on this.
There is scope for new international organizations – not dominated
by the US – to be established to make it clear that such behaviour
is, and always has been, totally unacceptable and against
international law. Those perpetrators and their backers run the
risk of losing absolutely everything. Such a purely reactive act
that we are seeing at present demonstrates the lack of agreement to
combat such horrendous threats that have the potential to affect us
all," the expert concluded.
