Regional Authorities Show Consequences Of Russia's Overnight Attack On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Regional authorities have shared a video showing the consequences of Russia's recent attack on the city of Kherson.

The relevant video was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Kherson. Last night the city was massively struck by [Russian] multiple launch rocket systems and the Iranian-Russian Shahed-type combat drones,” Prokudin wrote.

In his words, Ukraine's air defense units downed all enemy drones, but their debris crashed into the residential areas.

As a result, three apartment blocks were damaged, as well as a kindergarten, health facility, postal office, and a transport company's parking space.

According to Prokudin, nine people were reported injured, including four children. Five local residents received medical aid at the scene, while others were taken to hospital.