Regional Authorities Show Consequences Of Russia's Overnight Attack On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Regional authorities have shared a video showing the consequences of Russia's recent attack on the city of Kherson.
The relevant video was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Kherson. Last night the city was massively struck by [Russian] multiple launch rocket systems and the Iranian-Russian Shahed-type combat drones,” Prokudin wrote.
In his words, Ukraine's air defense units downed all enemy drones, but their debris crashed into the residential areas.
As a result, three apartment blocks were damaged, as well as a kindergarten, health facility, postal office, and a transport company's parking space.
According to Prokudin, nine people were reported injured, including four children. Five local residents received medical aid at the scene, while others were taken to hospital.
MENAFN20122023000193011044ID1107633179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.