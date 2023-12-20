Chairman Of Azerbaijani CEC Addresses Voters On Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Chairman of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
has addressed voters, Trend reports.
Panahov, in his statement to journalists, called on all
Azerbaijani citizens to take an active part in the presidential
election.
He noted that every citizen of Azerbaijan who has the right to
vote must participate in elections, regardless of where he
lives.
“It makes no difference to us whether a citizen is a member of
the military or a prisoner in a correctional facility. What is
crucial to us is that he is a voter who must utilize his right to
vote,” he added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
