Interferers In Voting Commissions To Be Held Accountable - Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Individuals
interfering in the work of election commissions will be brought to
criminal and administrative responsibility, said First Deputy
Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Elchin Mammadov during a meeting
for chairmen of regional election commissions, Trend reports.
He noted that protection of the rights of individuals
participating in the electoral process is enshrined in the
legislation.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
