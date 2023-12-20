Azertelecom Joined The UN Women's Empowerment Principles (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AzerTelecom, connecting Azerbaijan to the international internet network, joined the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.

The Women's Empowerment Principles, developed by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, urge companies to promote gender equality and women's empowerment. Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are implemented in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Women's Economic Empowerment in the South Caucasus (WEESC II) project of the United Nations Development Program. The project is funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom, highlighted the company's initiatives fostering equality and an inclusive environment during her speech at the event dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of the "Increasing Economic Empowerment of Women in the South Caucasus" project by the United Nations Development Program.

"At AzerTelecom, women's empowerment isn't merely an objective; it's our unwavering dedication. We pave the way for a future where women in STEAM thrive, ensuring that their potential is recognized, valued, and empowered within our technological landscape. Together, we aim to build a community that celebrates every success and supports each other's journey towards equity and innovation," stated Ana Nakashidze.

AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications player in Azerbaijan and is part of the Telecom Group of the NEQSOL Holding. NEQSOL Holding employs more than 12,000 people in eleven countries across its businesses in the fields of telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction.