Azertelecom Joined The UN Women's Empowerment Principles (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AzerTelecom, connecting Azerbaijan to the international internet
network, joined the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.
The Women's Empowerment Principles, developed by the UN Global
Compact and UN Women, urge companies to promote gender equality and
women's empowerment. Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are
implemented in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Women's
Economic Empowerment in the South Caucasus (WEESC II) project of
the United Nations Development Program. The project is funded by
the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.
Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom,
highlighted the company's initiatives fostering equality and an
inclusive environment during her speech at the event dedicated to
celebrating the accomplishments of the "Increasing Economic
Empowerment of Women in the South Caucasus" project by the United
Nations Development Program.
"At AzerTelecom, women's empowerment isn't merely an
objective; it's our unwavering dedication. We pave the way for a
future where women in STEAM thrive, ensuring that their potential
is recognized, valued, and empowered within our technological
landscape. Together, we aim to build a community that celebrates
every success and supports each other's journey towards equity and
innovation," stated Ana Nakashidze.
AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications player in
Azerbaijan and is part of the Telecom Group of the NEQSOL Holding.
NEQSOL Holding employs more than 12,000 people in eleven countries
across its businesses in the fields of telecommunications, energy,
high-tech, and construction.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107633173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.