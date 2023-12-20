Turkmenistan Places High Value On Expanding Transportation Cooperation With Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation
with Iran in the field of transport, in particular increasing the
volume of cargo transportation, Trend reports.
This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov during a telephone conversation with President of
Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.
During the conversation, the parties noted the great role of
interstate cooperation in enhancing interstate cooperation in the
field of transport and also added that, in this regard, positive
experience of joint work in the field of road construction has been
accumulated.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan
attaches great importance to the consistent building up and
strengthening of multi-vector relations with Iran.
The two heads of state noted that the established constructive
Turkmen-Iranian dialogue is successfully developing today in both
bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of
international organizations.
At the same time, the sphere of the electric power industry was
also identified among the priorities of the Turkmen-Iranian
partnership.
They stressed that recently there has been an active dynamic of
interaction between the two countries in the political, diplomatic,
trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, which is
enriched with qualitatively new content.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and Iran is a strategically important process aimed at deepening
economic, cultural, and political ties between the two
countries.
Both sides are actively working to expand trade and economic
ties, implement joint infrastructure projects, and enhance the
exchange of experience in various fields, which contributes to
strengthening stability and prosperity in the region.
