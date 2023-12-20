Turkmenistan Places High Value On Expanding Transportation Cooperation With Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with Iran in the field of transport, in particular increasing the volume of cargo transportation, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a telephone conversation with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

During the conversation, the parties noted the great role of interstate cooperation in enhancing interstate cooperation in the field of transport and also added that, in this regard, positive experience of joint work in the field of road construction has been accumulated.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the consistent building up and strengthening of multi-vector relations with Iran.

The two heads of state noted that the established constructive Turkmen-Iranian dialogue is successfully developing today in both bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of international organizations.

At the same time, the sphere of the electric power industry was also identified among the priorities of the Turkmen-Iranian partnership.

They stressed that recently there has been an active dynamic of interaction between the two countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, which is enriched with qualitatively new content.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran is a strategically important process aimed at deepening economic, cultural, and political ties between the two countries.

Both sides are actively working to expand trade and economic ties, implement joint infrastructure projects, and enhance the exchange of experience in various fields, which contributes to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region.

