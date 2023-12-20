Türkiye And Azerbaijan To Combine Efforts On Water Resources Protection

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Water resources
protection is strategic for Azerbaijan, as it is for many
countries, said Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali
Asadov during a meeting with Vice President of the Republic of
Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
In this regard, the importance of collaboration between Türkiye
and Azerbaijan in the protection and effective use of water
resources in the Araz and Kur river basins was stressed.
The meeting noted with satisfaction the active engagement of
Turkish enterprises in the current rehabilitation and building
operations in Karabakh and East Zangezur.
The parties also discussed issues concerning the strengthening
of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in agriculture, humanitarian,
educational, and tourist sectors, among others.
