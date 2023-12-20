Azerbaijani Defense Minister Salutes Military Serving In Liberated Territories (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.
Azerbaijani
Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Special
Representative of the President in Lachin district Masim Mammadov,
and other officials of the Defense Ministry have met with military
personnel serving in the liberated territories, the ministry said,
Trend reports.
"The Defense Minister underlined the importance of military
personnel performing their assigned duties correctly in order to
improve individual training and further increase their knowledge
and skills," the ministry noted. "The servicemen were reminded that
they must be prepared to carry out all of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief's orders at any time."
"Mammadov spoke about the work done in all parts of the country,
including liberated lands, to improve material and technical
assistance, as well as social and living conditions for military
troops, owing to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's
attention and concern," the ministry mentioned.
Furthermore, according to the ministry, Mammadov expressed
confidence that the aforementioned work will be maintained in the
future.
Then, a number of notable personnel were given unique gifts, and
Hasanov inspected the presented military equipment and the
preparedness of its crews, according to the ministry.
The minister was briefed on the conditions created in the
military unit, which includes a weapon room, dormitory, canteen,
kitchen, food and clothing warehouses, bath and sanitary facility,
laundry and boiler complex, and generators that provide continuous
power to the area.
Hasanov directed relevant high-ranking officials to improve
servicemen's social and living standards while maintaining a high
level of military readiness.
"In the end, luncheon was arranged with military personnel," the
ministry concluded.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107633167
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.