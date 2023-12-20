OSN enlarges channel offerings through Warner Bros. Discovery collaboration

(MENAFN) OSN’s archive is going to be improved with the addition of Cartoon Networks, Fatafeet, as well as Animal Planet. This step is expected to accommodate various viewers and elevate the content options on OSNtv.



Conveying her excitement about this partnership, Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition and Arabic Channels at OSN Rola Karam stressed the importance of the contract in the firm’s constant dedication to providing its subscribers with “the finest global content”.



She stated: “We remain committed to curating exceptional entertainment choices for our subscribers, with Fatafeat as one of the most beloved Arabic cooking channels in the region, featuring an array of our favourite chefs.”



Karam added: “Cartoon Network will also offer a kids and family option, which will be available in dual Arabic and English audio for all to enjoy, while Animal Planet will provide nature lovers with an even more dynamic offering.”



Fatafeat, well-known for its cooking shows in the Arabic food network, is scheduled to announce a set of fresh culinary programs approaching Ramadan. This contains the most recent show, “The Kitchen with Chef Marwan Sardouk”, where the chef guides viewers through the lively culinary landscape of Dubai.



While Cartoon Networks and Animal Planet offer families, younger viewers, as well as animal fans a close-up insight into the existence of animals in zoological parks and aquariums, due to shows like as the epic saga of a courageous young hero, Jade Armor, and “The Zoo”.



Vice President of Business Development and Distribution for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery, Francesco Perta, voiced his enchantment at the enhanced collaboration. He highlighted that the partnership with Cartoon Network, Fatafeat, and Animal Planet marks an outstanding phase in their dedication to bringing top-notch heterogeneous content to a widespread audience.



Perta said: “Our animated series, culinary programs, and wildlife shows are crafted to captivate audiences of all ages, and we're confident that they will find a delighted audience among OSN’s subscribers. As we continue to innovate and expand our reach, partnerships allow us to connect with viewers meaningfully and bring our beloved characters and stories into their homes.”



