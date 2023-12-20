IRS waives penalties for taxpayers owed under USD100K for 2020, 2021

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) declared its intention to exempt individuals and entities with outstanding tax dues less than USD100,000 for the tax years 2020 and 2021 from penalty fees. This move is set to benefit nearly 5 million taxpayers, businesses, and tax-exempt organizations, primarily those earning below USD400,000 annually. The relief initiative, which encompasses approximately USD1 billion, will be rolled out starting immediately.



A significant contributing factor to this decision was the IRS's temporary suspension of automated reminders for overdue tax payments, a measure initiated in February 2022 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency highlighted that while these reminders were paused, the failure-to-pay penalties continued accumulating for taxpayers who hadn't settled their balances following the initial notifications. Recognizing the unique circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the IRS underscored that this waiver serves as a one-time relief measure, signaling the agency's acknowledgment of the unprecedented disruptions faced by taxpayers.



As the IRS prepares to reinstate its regular collection notices, officials emphasized that this announcement reflects the agency's exceptional response to an unparalleled situation. Daniel Werfel, the IRS Commissioner, conveyed that this relief would be automatically applied to many eligible taxpayers without necessitating further action on their part. To qualify for this relief, taxpayers should have submitted specific tax forms, owe less than the stipulated amount in back taxes for the mentioned years, and have received the initial balance-due notice between specific dates.



Furthermore, Werfel reassured individuals who had previously paid the failure-to-pay penalties, indicating that they would be eligible for a refund. He conveyed a sentiment of support, stating, "People need to know the IRS is on their side," underscoring the agency's commitment to assisting taxpayers during challenging times.

