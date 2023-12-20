HMD Pioneers E-Waste Awareness With Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, Bridging Knowledge Gaps For Underprivileged Youth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 19th December 2023: HMD, the maker of Nokia phones team up with the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation for a multifaceted initiative. The collaboration aims to provide smart devices to disadvantaged students in the Delhi NCR region, addressing the challenges of affordability and accessibility in advancing e-learning opportunities in India. The commemoration extended beyond device distribution, incorporating a plantation drive and raising awareness about e-waste and sustainability, including UPI payments among underprivileged communities. The inaugural distribution event occurred at NeeV - A Learning Centre in Village Nangli Umarpur, Golf Course Extension, Gurugram, with the presence of and Ravi Kunwar (VP, India & APAC, HMD Global), alongside key leaders from both organizations.



The goal was to promote awareness among school children at NeeV about e-waste management. Additionally, HMD kick-started a tree plantation campaign at the school.



In India, tablets and smartphones have become essential tools. Yet, students from less privileged backgrounds face a substantial challenge due to financial constraints, hindering access to smart devices. HMD and the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation are committed to addressing this digital gap. And improve e-learning opportunities for all students.



During the event, Ravi Kunwar (VP, India & APAC, HMD Global), said, â€œ"This initiative seamlessly aligns with HMD commitment to ensuring universal access to affordable, durable, and eco-conscious technology. Collaborating with the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, a partner that shares our values of creating profound and sustainable impacts in people's lives, brings us immense joy and serves as a manifesto for our dedication to reducing e-waste. At HMD, our mission is to empower individuals with the right technology while championing sustainable practicesâ€.



Amitesh Shah, CEO of DA-ONE (a Shikhar Dhawan initiative), emphasized, "Technology access is indispensable for lifelong learning, transcending geographical boundaries. Through this initiative, our aim is to empower students, enabling them to make significant contributions to their communities. Our collaboration for this endeavour enables us to extend our reach to underprivileged school children, providing them with the tools to reshape the future with a wealth of resources at their disposal."



Dr. Kanika Dewan, Director of Impact and Strategy at the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate on this initiative aimed at enhancing e-learning accessibility in India. While technology has played a remarkable role in expanding the reach and enhancing the quality of education, basic smart devices remain a luxury for a significant portion of the country. By providing these essential tools to our promising young minds, we are making a substantial investment in the future. Our commitment persists in working towards ensuring that every student has access to quality education."





About HMD Global



Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy (â€œHMDâ€) is the largest European smartphone manufacturer, a leader in sustainability with our repairable devices, and the top choice for taking a digital detox. We are passionate about creating value for people, partners and the planet.



Coming soon, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia mobile devices and collaboration with exciting new partners. For further information, see



HMD Global Oy is a licensee of the Nokia brand for phones & tablets. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Qualcomm cVc and Qualcomm aptX are products of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.





About The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation



The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is a non-profit organization that strives to address the issue of providing quality education, hunger eradication, job creation, poverty, and eradication of illiteracy among other issues. Since March 2022, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation has worked towards reaching more individuals & impacting their lives. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of individuals. Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is committed to help the NGOs in the following 3 ways-



1. Capacity Building- To fulfil our vision by focusing on building the capacities of NGOs towards the betterment of the people, and work in support of local development institutions through mutual collaboration.



2. Collaborative Learning- The skills developed during the collaboration will enable the partner organizations to improve their management skills, resources and to provide effective community-based services over a period of time.



3. Community Integration- SDF and the partner NGO's will utilize their experience in integrating communities in project implementation, participatory approaches, monitoring and evaluation, grant administration strategy and management with a unified aim and ambition of serving the people, reducing inequalities and empowering the marginalized groups. All the NGOs are brought together on a single platform which serves as a network to share and exchange their learning and knowledge.



