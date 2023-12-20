Softaken Lunched New Version - EML Converter 4.0 With Advanced Preview Feature

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softaken, a leading software development enterprise, proudly announces the release of EML Converter 4.0, a comprehensive solution designed to enhance user experience and performance in Email management. This modern-day version introduces current capabilities, prominently the lot-anticipated Folder Preview capability, advancing the software program's skills to new heights.



About Softaken:



Softaken is a suitable software advancement organization dedicated to providing modern and reliable solutions for email migration, conversion, data recovery, cloud backup, and others. With a focus on consumer pleasure and technological advancements, Softaken maintains to set standards within the software industry.



Key highlights of the New Version



Preview Features - In this versions, we enhanced the EML files/folder preview options on the left side of the program screen, that help the users to select the right eml files and easy to choose.



Easy and Fast - The EML Converter tool is easy and fast way to export EML files into Various formats without wasting too much time or facing any kinds of errors.



File Compatibility - This utility offers features to convert EML files into multiple file formats such as- PST, MSG, MBOX, PDF, EMLX, HTML, and more, enabling users to transform EML files into their favored file format.



Intuitive User Interface - The user-pleasant interface of EML Converter 4.0 ensures a problem-loose experience, allowing both novice and superior users to navigate the software program seamlessly.



Batch Conversion - Users can convert more than one EML files simultaneously, saving time and effort via processing bulk conversions correctly.



Preservation of Metadata - The tool ensures that each one email attributes and metadata, inclusive of To, Cc, Bcc, Subject, Date, and attachments, are appropriately preserved all through the conversion method.



Compatibility and Security - EML Converter 4.0 is like minded with all fundamental Windows operating structures and ensures statistics security during the conversion manner.



"Words of CEO"



"Softaken CEO", expressed, "We are excited to introduce EML Converter 4.0, a tremendous development in the email conversion era. This model represents our dedication to turning in pleasant, person-centric solutions that simplify e-mail migration procedures for individuals and businesses."



EML Converter 4.0 is available for instant download from the Softaken official website. Users try its free trial version to know the functionality of the software programs earlier than making a buy.







