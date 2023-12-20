Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Tens Of Palestinians In Gaza Strip, West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation raids and attacks killed tens of Palestinians and injured others in Gaza Stip and West Bank on Wednesday.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) mentioned that the bombing targeted the perimeter of the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis and a refugee shelter in eastern Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces are laying a siege on an emergency center in Jabalia with 127 persons inside, reported the local Red Crescent Society.

Over in the West Bank, a Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli occupation near Al-Khalil, stated the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Ministry mentioned that 28-year-old Bassel Al-Mutasib was shot dead by the Israeli occupation troops as they also impeded his transportation to the hospital and withheld his body. (end)

