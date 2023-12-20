Kuwait Amir Receives Condolences From Eswatini PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolence from the Prime Minister of Eswatini Russell Mmemo Dlamini. In the cable, Dlamini conveyed the condolences of King of Eswatini Mswati III and Queen Mother of Eswatini, over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation for Dlamini for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) seo

