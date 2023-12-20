Pepsico Announces Timing And Availability Of Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ) today announced that it will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 (ending December 30) financial results and other related information on Friday, February 9, 2024 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at .
Press release and 10-K at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EST
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit
, and follow on
X (Twitter) ,
Instagram ,
Facebook , and
LinkedIn @PepsiCo.
|
Contacts:
|
Investors
|
Media
|
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.
MENAFN20122023003732001241ID1107633145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.