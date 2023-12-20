Pepsico Announces Timing And Availability Of Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results



Press release and 10-K at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST

Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EST

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit

