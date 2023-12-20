FM Meets UK Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met Wednesday with the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron.Safadi and Cameron discussed the catastrophic conditions in Gaza and the efforts made to reach a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of sufficient, sustainable and immediate humanitarian aid to the Strip.The two ministers agreed on the necessity of taking measures and adopting mechanisms to ensure the entry of aid into Gaza to address the worsening humanitarian catastrophe.During the meeting, Safadi stressed the need to immediately stop the aggression against Gaza and warned of its disastrous humanitarian, security and political consequences.Safadi underlined the Kingdom's firm position that rejects any future approach that deals with Gaza from a security standpoint, separately from the West Bank, and outside the policy of a complete plan to end the conflict and achieve just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with the approved references.He also underscored the Kingdom's firm position that rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians inside and outside their land.Safadi highlighted the importance of the United Nations Security Council adopting the draft resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the Arab Group, which focuses on delivering humanitarian aid.Safadi and Cameron also discussed, within the framework of a visit made by Safadi and members of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee charged with international action to stop the war on Gaza, the situation in the West Bank and the dangerous escalation it is witnessing.Safadi stressed the need to stop the illegal Israeli measures and settler terrorism.The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the common interest in strengthening them in all fields, especially economic and commercial ones.Cameron appreciated the key Jordanian role, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in resolving regional crises and enhancing security, stability and peace in the region.