Constitutional Amendments Pushed Jordan's Political Reforms-IEC

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) - Chairman of Board of Commissioners of Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaytah, said Jordan's recent constitutional amendments and laws regulating political life contributed to push process of the Kingdom's political reform.During a meeting with a delegation from European Parliament concerned with relations with the Levant countries, headed by Maria Santos, Maaytah noted these amendments established the FUTURE presence of party coalitions within the next Lower House, which opens way for forming parliamentary governments with a majority.According to an IEC statement on Wednesday, Maaytah noted the commission, under these amendments, is tasked to manage political parties' files, adding that its responsibilities are limited to implementing laws in a "transparent and impartial".On the new Election Law, he said residence is linked to the polling location for the local constituency, while the financial financing system for political parties was connected to outcome of elections and number of seats won by each political party in the next House of Representatives.Through various awareness programs, he said the IEC is "keen" to implement Jordan's vision in empowering youth, women, and people with disabilities and enhancing their participation in political and partisan life.Additionally, he noted the IEC is working, in cooperation with Ministry of Education, to integrate democratic concepts into school curricula, which enhances youth's civic culture and helps them participate in Jordan's public life.For her part, Santos valued IEC's efforts in supporting process of Jordan's political reform and consolidating its democratic work.