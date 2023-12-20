Water Heaters Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth, Price And Trends Forecast Report

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study on water heater market by Fortune Business Insights is titled,“Water Heater Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Electric Water Heater, Solar Water Heater, Gas Water Heater, Others), By Storage Type (Tankless Heater, Storage Heater, Heat Pump Heater), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report is based on a thorough study of the water heater market, including various aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, current trends, and opportunities. It also lists various companies functioning in the market and their key strategies that will help the overall market gain benefits.



Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, Opras Power and Light Cooperative have awarded US$ 5.8 Million for financing projects for installation of heat pumps, water heaters, electric pump chargers, and ductless heat pumps. The company aims at financing up to US$ 3,500 for a heat pump water heater for a period of 5 years.

In May 2019, Guangdong PHNIX Eco-Energy Solution Ltd launched a commercial heat pump water heater in the Indian market. The company is focused on increasing its global footprint through the penetration in developing countries.



Drivers & Restraints -

Increasing Demand from Various Chemical and Fertilizer Industries to Drive Market

The surge in inclination towards energy-efficient systems and the high rate of adoption of these systems is a major factor boosting the global water heater market. In addition, governments are also making efforts to promote the use of solar water heaters in order to conserve more energy and this will also help the market grow in the forecast duration. Moreover, the rising concern about saving energy and natural resources is also persuading consumers to opt for alternative water heating systems that are energy efficient.

On the contrary, the market may face certain challenges such as high operating costs, technical issues faced by these systems, and a surge in rate of electricity to run water heaters. Furthermore, the rate of installation and maintenance cost of water heaters is expensive, and this may also cause hindrance to the global water heater market growth in the forecast duration.

Nevertheless, the rapid pace of urbanization and the construction of new infrastructure for commercial and residential purposes is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global water heater market in the long run.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

What does the Report Include?

As per the report, the global water heater market is classified on the basis of type, storage type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into gas water heaters, solar water heaters, electric water heaters, and others. Based on storage type, the market is categorized into heat pump heater, storage heater, and tankless heater. With respect to classification by application, the global water heater market is divided into commercial, industrial, and residential.



Segmentation