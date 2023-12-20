Constellation Announces The Retirement Of Dexter Salna

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“CSI”) announced today the retirement of Dexter Salna, effective December 31, 2023.



Perseus is one of the six operating groups within CSI. Mr. Salna will continue to serve on the board of Perseus, along with Mark Leonard and Bernie Anzarouth. Mr. Salna will also continue as a member of the board of directors at CSI.

Mark Leonard, President of CSI, commented,“In 1995, Dexter Salna was one of the original employees of Constellation. During the intervening twenty-eight years, he has helped to build Constellation, has pioneered a number of its best practices, and due to his consistent annual share purchases, has become one of our largest shareholders.

Dexter was the chief executive and architect of Perseus and its predecessors. He founded the group with a 40 employee, Toronto-based acquisition, in early 2004. The group has completed more than 50 acquisitions, has over 4000 employees, and manages a half billion dollars of CSI's capital.

With Dexter's continued service on the CSI and Perseus Boards of Directors, we hope to be able to benefit from Dexter's wisdom and experience for many years to come.”

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

