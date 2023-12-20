Pan American Announces $900,000 Charity Flow Through Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Pan American ") ( CSE: PNRG ) ( OTC PINK: PAANF ) ( FRA: SS60 ) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered charity flow through private placement of Common Shares of the Company (" CS ") at a price of $0.66 per CS for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (" FT Offering ").

The gross proceeds of the FT Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that are intended to qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures," as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the Company's Big Mack Lithium Project. Subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and applicable securities legislation, the Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the FT Offering‎. The CS issued under the FT Offering are intended to qualify as“flow through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company anticipates closing of the FT Offering to occur on or about December 29th, 2023. Closing of the FT Offering is subject to the Company's receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the FT Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA. To register for investor updates, please visit

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

CEO & Director

Contact

Phone: (587) 885-5970

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. ‎Forward-looking information in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect ‎current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not ‎limited to, statements with respect to: FT Offering, including as to the timing of closing, if either is to close at all, the anticipated use of proceeds, the ‎payment of finder's fees, the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, and the statements in regards ‎to the Company's plans and strategies.‎ The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.