Jordan's Human Rights Report Reflects King's Vision For Political Reforms-Abdallat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) -Director of the Human Rights Unit at Prime Ministry, Dr. Khalil Abdallat, said His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision in modernizing the Kingdom's system of political and economic reforms and modernizing the public sector accelerated government work to strengthen Jordan's human rights conditions.Abdallat's remarks came during the opening ceremony of the consultative meeting with a number of civil society organizations from Jordan's various governorates on Wednesday.To date, Abdallat said steps to strengthen Jordan's human rights system came at the level of legislation, policies and practices by implementing the Comprehensive National Plan for Human Rights (2016-2024) and following up on national, regional and international reports.Jordan, he noted, completed preparation of Jordan's 4th Human Rights Report within the mechanism of the planned comprehensive Universal Periodic Review (UPR), which will be discussed in the last quarter of January 2024 at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.Additionally, he stressed that the 4th repot's themes were consistent with Jordanian government's aspirations to strengthen the Kingdom's human rights system, increase national achievements and address related challenges.The government, he said, also sought to "institutionalize" the "true" partnership with national institutions and civil society institutions and define roles and responsibilities in advancing Jordan's human rights file.Today's discussion of human rights files reflects Jordan's belief in "dedicated" work in this field by establishing "true" partnership to implement the the national plan and international obligations, he pointed out.