Nevgold Announces C$1M Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“ NevGold ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,125,000 common shares of the Company (the“Common Shares”) at a price of C$0.32 per Common Share to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1M (the“Offering”).



NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “The no warrant, C$1M financing is very well supported by key insiders, existing and new strategic shareholders . The financing proceeds will focus on some high-potential opportunities at Nutmeg Mountain and in the surrounding Hercules Copper District, both in Washington County, Idaho. Since the recent copper porphyry discovery by Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV:BIG), and strategic investment of approximately C$23M by Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX, NYSE:GOLD), we have been laser focused on leveraging our established operating and technical expertise in the area. The activity in the entire Hercules Copper District has increased significantly since the discovery hole was released in October, and we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in this emerging copper-gold district in Idaho.”

The Common Shares will be offered pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements to residents of Canada, and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company. The Company intends to use the aggregate net proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes and advancing strategic efforts at the Nutmeg Mountain Project and in the surrounding Washington County, Idaho district.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 3, 2024 and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees to certain finders in connection with the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and has an option to acquire 100% of the Nutmeg Mountain gold project in Idaho.

