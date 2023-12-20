               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Blackrock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions For The Ishares® Etfs


12/20/2023 8:03:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 4, 2024.

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 27, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 28, 2023. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decreases between December 16, 2023 and December 27, 2023 or may change due to other factors.

Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06546
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04569
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.10600
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.05900
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.14225
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.12773
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.24181
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.12776
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03960
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.03676
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.17131
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.20254
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.25400
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.31353
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05400
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.09993
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.13621
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07500
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.83765
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.07718
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.08244
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.40252
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.50962
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.20709
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.28600
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 0.13263
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.08400
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.06100
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.08202
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.32505
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.25298
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.23497
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07300
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.16746
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.06300
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.10300
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.10500
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.07700
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.13200
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.05976
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.36081
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.06172
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.09018
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.15447
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.17210
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.36091
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.25709
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.08761
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.05458
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.11687
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.10300
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.00000
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.09723
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.28956
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.08032
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.06921
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.07216
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.11500
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.06015
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.43716
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.32631
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.34380
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.25662
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.10970
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.29229
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.11200
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.52022
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.47720
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.14091
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.20040
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.16808
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.18646
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.25852
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.35696
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.14632
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.16200
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.08800
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04600
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.09992
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.03500
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.15700
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.19660
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.00000
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 1.22166
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.10905
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.07200
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.07800
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.18848
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.14582
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.14493
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.27499
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.35544
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.16887
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.01352
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.19351
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.14445
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.14763
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.17262
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.35181
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.24704
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.48495
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.14116
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.01221
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.27289
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.22929
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.21385
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.62507
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.36123
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.08103
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04848
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.07348
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.20007
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.05179
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.04052
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.07248
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04400
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.07402
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.10365
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.14581
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.19349
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.18578
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.05701
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.09800
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.09200
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.06700
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.10129
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.16108
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.09145
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.33637
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.09845
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03800
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.08493
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.08778
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.06384
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.25590
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.11195
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.19249
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.19627
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.14650
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.12078
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.54105
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.40386
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.17879
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.17878
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.08700
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.17126
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.11249
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.09270
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.51485

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.12 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: ...


