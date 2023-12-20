Martela Specifies Its Revenue Guidance For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, insider information, 20.12.2023, at 15:00

Due to the weakening demand caused by market uncertainty and the uncertainty regarding the timing of project deliveries towards the end of the year, Martela specifies its full-year 2023 revenue forecast.

According to the new guidance, the company anticipates that its revenue for 2023 will decrease by approximately 9-13 percent from 2022 revenue (EUR 106.7 million in 2022) and is about EUR 93-97 million. Previously, the company anticipated that its revenue would decrease slightly compared to the previous year.

In accordance with previous guidance, the operating result is anticipated to be negative.

New guidance for 2023:

Martela Group's full-year 2023 revenue are estimated to decrease by approximately 9-13 percent compared to the previous year and revenue for 2023 is estimated to be approximately EUR 93-97 million. Operating result is anticipated to be negative.

Previous guidance for 2023:

Martela anticipates its revenue to decrease slightly compared to previous year and operating result to be negative.

Martela Oyj

Ville Taipale

CEO

Further information:

Ville Taipale, CEO, Tel. 050 557 2611

Henri Berg, CFO Tel. 040 836 5464

Our updated vision "We create the best places to work" emphasises the constantly changing ways of working and the diversity of work environments, from offices to home offices and other places where work is done. Our strategy "We support our customers' business with Martela Lifecycle solutions" combines furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

