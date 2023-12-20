JMD: Winter Solstice Signals Chilly Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) -- This upcoming Friday signifies the commencement of the winter solstice at 6:27 a.m., with the sun rising at 7:32 in the southeast corner, boasting a magnitude of 117, and setting in the southwest corner with a magnitude of 243 at 5:36 p.m. This marks the shortest day and longest night, with 10 hours and 3 minutes of daytime and 13 hours and 57 minutes of nighttime.As outlined by the Director of the Jordan Meteorology Department (JMD), Raed Khattab, the marbaniyeh, a term used in the Levant region to refer to the 40 coldest days of winter, will also commence on Friday. Khattab pointed out that during this period, rains typically account for 30 percent of the total general rainy season across the Kingdom.He indicated that these days may witness substantial rains, occasional snowfall, and frost if the region is impacted by cold and humid air masses of polar origin, accompanied by northwesterly to westerly winds along with a surface air depression.However, Khattab mentioned that last year's marbaniyeh did not bring substantial rain to the northern and central regions, while the southern regions experienced the most significant precipitation among all the regions.